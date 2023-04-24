24.04.2023 22:25:34

Hexcel Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $17.8 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.9 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $457.7 million from $390.6 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $42.7 Mln. vs. $17.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $457.7 Mln vs. $390.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.725 - $1.825 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hexcel Corp.mehr Nachrichten