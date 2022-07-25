Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Hexcel Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $44.7 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.2M, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.1M or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $393.0 million from $320.3M last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $44.7 Mln. vs. $2.2M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $393.0 Mln vs. $320.3M last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.24 Full year revenue guidance: $1.50 - $1.63 Bln

