NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
19.02.2026 20:22:36
Hexcel Now 23% of This Portfolio After $7.5 Million Buy and 32% Stock Surge
On February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners, LP disclosed a buy of 106,716 shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), an estimated $7.54 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing, Vision One Management Partners increased its position in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) by 106,716 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of these share purchases was $7.54 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end value in Hexcel rose by $12.81 million, a figure that reflects both new purchases and price movement.Hexcel is a leading supplier of structural materials and engineered products, serving the global aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The company leverages advanced composite technologies to deliver lightweight, high-strength solutions that are critical to modern aircraft and industrial applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
