Loar Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40A34 / ISIN: US53947R1059
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12.06.2026 01:35:59
Hexcel vs. Loar: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often weigh the stability of established industry leaders against the high-growth potential of newer challengers. Today, we compare the long-standing Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) against the rapidly expanding Loar (NYSE:LOAR) to see which fits your portfolio.Hexcel leads the market in advanced composite materials used to make aircraft lighter and more fuel-efficient. Loar focuses on designing and manufacturing niche components for both commercial and military aviation. Both companies benefit from the aerospace recovery, yet they offer different risk and reward profiles for those investing in commercial aviation or military technology.Hexcel supplies advanced lightweight composite materials, including carbon fiber reinforcements and resins, to the global aerospace market. These products are essential for modern aircraft because they reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. Roughly 39% of net sales in FY 2025 came from Airbus, while Boeing and its subcontractors accounted for nearly 13%. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company remains a key player among defense stocks due to its participation in military aviation programs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Loar Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Loar öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Loar stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Loar Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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