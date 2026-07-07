Rocket Lab US a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CY7P / ISIN: US7731221062
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07.07.2026 14:02:23
Hexcel vs. Rocket Lab USA: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between an established materials leader and an aggressive space explorer requires balancing steady aerospace demand against high-growth potential. Both Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) offer unique exposure to flight technology.Hexcel provides specialized materials that make aircraft lighter and more fuel-efficient, serving as a critical supplier to the global aviation supply chain. Rocket Lab focuses on frequent satellite launches and space systems, aiming to become a vertically integrated provider of space infrastructure for government and commercial clients.Among industrial stocks, Hexcel is a primary provider of carbon fiber reinforcements and composite structures used in commercial and defense aircraft. Major customers include Airbus and The Boeing Company, which accounted for roughly 39% and 13% of net sales in 2025 respectively. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it is balanced by partnerships with Lockheed Martin and General Electric.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Hexcel Corp.
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07.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexcel zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.01.26
|Ausblick: Hexcel präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexcel veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)