Textron Aktie
WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012
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13.07.2026 20:50:42
Hexcel vs. Textron: Which Key Industrial Supplier Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and Textron (NYSE:TXT) are two distinct players in the aerospace sector. Deciding which stock to buy requires balancing specialized material expertise against a broad multi-industry manufacturing portfolio.Hexcel leads in lightweight composite materials essential for modern aircraft efficiency. Textron builds the aircraft itself, as well as specialized vehicles and defense technologies. Both companies are navigating a recovery in global travel and shifting defense priorities, making them common targets for investors in the aerospace industry today.Hexcel develops and manufactures advanced composite materials like carbon fiber and resin systems for those following industrial stocks. Major customers include Airbus and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), which accounted for approximately 39% and 13% of 2025 net sales, respectively. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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