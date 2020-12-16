Hexindai Announces the Results of Annual General Meeting and Name Change

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a social e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it held the 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Block C, Shimao Plaza, No. 92 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020, People's Republic of China, at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) on December 16, 2020. At the AGM, holders of 52,025,638 ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by the Company's American Depositary Shares), out of the 52,458,550 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, were present in person or by proxy, and therefore constituted a quorum of more than one-third of the ordinary shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the AGM as of November 6, 2020, the record date of the AGM.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company approved the name change of the Company from "Hexindai Inc." to "Xiaobai Maimai Inc.", as a special resolution of the Company. As an ordinary resolution of the Company, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Wei, Wei& Co., LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a social e-commerce platform based in Beijing, China. The Company collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products on its new social e-commerce platform. Leveraging its cooperation with mainstream e-commerce platforms and services marketplaces, and its data analytics algorithm and operating system, the Company continues to identify and introduce cost-efficient products and attract users to its platform and generate higher user satisfaction to realize the platform's fast growth.

