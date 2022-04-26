Hey Humans Announces Exciting Expansion into Walgreens

Personal Care Brand to Prioritize Sustainability and Accessibility at the Integrated Healthcare and Pharmacy Retailer

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Humans, a trailblazer in eco-conscious personal care has announced greater access to high performance, clean and sustainably-packaged personal care at over 6,0000 Walgreens retail locations nationwide and on walgreens.com.

The brand's thoughtfully curated product assortment, made with sustainability in mind, is 99% plastic-free cross category. Featuring efficacious, naturally derived formulas and elevated scents, Hey Humans products make consumers feel good about their daily routines while doing something good for the planet. Their mission is to offer consumers an environmentally conscious option for their daily routines and rituals.

The brand's safe and effective deodorants and body washes are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and formulated without parabens, phthalates, and silicones. Developed with consciously designed packaging that is easily recyclable, all products are wrapped or bottled in sustainable materials such as infinitely recyclable aluminum and FSC paper to reduce plastic on Earth.

Hey Humans launched in 2021 and was co-created by Jada Pinkett Smith and Maesa, the beauty incubator. The brand pioneered the personal care category, one of the worst offenders of plastic waste, with the vision to focus on environmental sustainability.

"We are thrilled to introduce Hey Humans to the Walgreens consumer," says Rich Simpson, Senior Vice President of Customer Development, North America, Maesa. "While sustainability is a driving force behind the brand, we find that accessibility to healthy personal care options is a major factor as well. With our naturally derived formulas packaged in recyclable materials, we hope to bring awareness to the fact that clean and vegan personal care products do not have to come with an inaccessible price tag. With Hey Humans you can smell and feel good but also do good."

Now available at Walgreens, Hey Humans naturally derived body wash is hydrating and replenishing, while the aluminum-free deodorant provides all day odor protection at an affordable price point. Both are available in clean and fresh scents, infused with essential oils and contain upcycled ingredients, such as Cedarwood Sage, Rosewater Ginger, Coconut Mint and Apple Matcha. With sleek packaging in chic colorways, the products are as pleasing to the eye as they are to use.

"At Walgreens, we consistently ensure we have the latest and most relevant products available for our customers," said Walgreens group Vice President of Beauty and Personal Care, Lauren Brindley. "As we look to propel like-minded wellness brands forward, the emphasis that Hey Humans places on care when it comes to both its ingredients and the planet aligns with our overarching purpose to create more joyful lives through better health."

The brand's expansion into Walgreens, a leader in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all, is in line with its efforts to remain accessible and widely available. The efficaciously formulated products range from $6.99 (Deodorant) and $7.99 (Body Wash), and are available in Walgreens stores along with Walgreens.com, with shipping available nationwide.

About Hey Humans:

Hey Humans harnesses the power within each of us to become engaged and empowered caretakers, nourishing our bodies' health while protecting our planet's future. Hey Humans is focused on putting 'care' back in personal care by responsibly and conscientiously protecting the environment and the health of all humans – and making products accessible to all. Reimagining personal care, safe, performance-driven, and naturally derived formulas in sustainable packaging to reduce plastic on our planet. Visit www.heyhumans.com and follow the brand on Instagram @heyhumansofficial to find out more.

About Walgreens:

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com ) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

