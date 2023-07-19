|
19.07.2023 17:55:00
Hey Roku Investors: Celebrate the Price Hikes
It's getting pricier to keep all of your premium streaming services, and that's actually welcome news for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders.Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock became the latest platform to increase its pricing. The media and connectivity company announced on Tuesday that the monthly rate for its ad-supported Peacock Premium will increase by $1 to $5.99. The commercial-free Peacock Premium Plus will now set you back $11.99 a month, a $2 increase.Roku might not seem like a beneficiary at first. If a direct-to-consumer app becomes more expensive, it will likely price out some viewers. Premium streaming could become less popular, and that's problematic for Roku, North America's leading streaming hub, which served more than 25 billion hours of content to its users through the first three months of this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!