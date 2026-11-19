(RTTNews) - HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO), an independent energy company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Shawn Carsten as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2027.

Carsten currently serves as Vice President of Finance and CFO of Golden Pass LNG, where he leads the company's finance organization.

Carsten's experience spans refining, chemicals, manufacturing, supply and distribution, global logistics and digital transformation in the U.S. and internationally.

Commenting on Carsten's appointment, Steve Ledbetter, incoming chief executive officer and president, stated, "He brings strong financial and operational expertise and a proven track record of building high-performing organizations."

In overnight activity, on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.28 percent higher at $90.89, after closing Wednesday's trading 7.24 percent lower.