Sinclai a Aktie
WKN DE: A3ECKZ / ISIN: US8292421067
|
24.01.2026 18:03:23
HF Sinclair Up 45% in a Year, but One Fund Quietly Cut $6.5 Million From the Position
DDD Partners reduced its stake in HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) by 125,198 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.45 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 22 SEC filing.According to a January 22 SEC filing, DDD Partners sold 125,198 shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.45 million based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the firm’s quarter-end position in HF Sinclair declined by $8.37 million, a figure that includes both the effects of share sales and changes in the stock’s price.DDD Partners’ HF Sinclair position now accounts for 0.85% of its 13F reportable assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
