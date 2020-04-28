HFR Networks Awarded 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the flexiHaul M-Series TSN solution as a 2020 TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award winner presented by Internet Telephony Magazine. The TMC Labs Innovation Award honors products that display unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. The awards are bestowed to those companies demonstrating groundbreaking contributions to the communications industry.

"We are extremely proud that HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) platform was recognized by TMC Labs," stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. "This award highlights the vital role that packet-based, TSN solutions will play in solving complex and critical challenges as service providers continue to expand wireless capacity and offerings, including deploying advanced 5G services."

Today, service providers realize they must evolve radio transport and access architectures to quickly and cost-effectively meet the demand for increased capacity on existing 4G LTE networks in parallel with launching new 5G and expanded Ethernet services. HFR Networks' M-Series TSN Switch, the industry's first Radio over Ethernet (RoE) RAN xHaul solution, was developed to address advanced mobile network requirements, including blending time sensitive mobile traffic with other Ethernet services on a converged network using CPRI, eCPRI and Ethernet multiplexing. Supporting both traditional and cloud-based NFV mobile architectures, HFR Networks' solution delivers operational flexibility and performance while optimizing fiber capacity. Utilizing HFR Networks' TSN platform, operators can accelerate time to market, ensure a smooth evolution to 5G and create additional revenue streams by enabling new services, while also substantially reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO).

HFR Networks' M-Series TSN solution benefits include:

Significant cost savings with substantial reduction in deployment and operational costs,

Standards-based packet xHaul to normalize operations across radio solutions from 3rd party suppliers,

75% reduction in space requirements versus traditional transponder-based fronthaul equipment,

Greater performance facilitating a fast and seamless evolution to 5G with the enablement of dynamic spectrum sharing to support 4G/5G/Ethernet services across common fiber and transport infrastructure.

"TMC Labs Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services this industry has to offer. HFR Networks has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through its flexiHaul Packet M-Series TSN solution," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at HFR Networks for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative from them as they continue to contribute to the future of IP communications," Tehrani added.

The 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

About HFR Networks:

HFR is a leading provider of solutions for carriers and enterprises worldwide. As specialists in optical, packet and radio access, HFR has been innovating for 20+ years, including recent 5G deployments throughout Korea. HFR Networks serves as the North American subsidiary and just marked an industry milestone with the first deployment of packet fronthaul across 3rd party RAN suppliers. Technological leadership helps our customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations while also accelerating 5G services. Our solutions enable an advanced mobile network with nanosecond timing connecting radios using CPRI and eCPRI, supporting traditional and cloud-based NFV mobile architectures. For more information, please visit: www.hfrnetworks.com.

About TMC:

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit: www.tmcnet.com

