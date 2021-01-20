HGC brings hyperscale ultra-connectivity to 20+MW Hong Kong cloud data centre

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the availability of its hyperscale-focused fibre optic network at AirTrunk's latest hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong.

Asia-Pacific hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk opened the doors of its HKG1 data centre in December 2020. Near Tsuen Wan, AirTrunk's 20+ MW facility is strategically located in a key hub for international connectivity. AirTrunk converted an eight-storey industrial building into a world-class hyperscale data centre with a design PUE of 1.35 in record time to support cloud customers ramping up their operations in Hong Kong and the wider region.

HGC's fully meshed and robust fibre connectivity is available to link the new data centre to others in the city and beyond into APAC, through HGC's fast growing fibre network. Reliable service can be brought online within four to six weeks, and between two to three weeks for fast track customers. Leveraging the ubiquitous network and extensive portfolio of services, HGC links its home market with the rest of the world and carries traffic between internationally-dispersed geographies.

Being a major financial hub and technology centre, Hong Kong is one of the Asia's most connected locations. With a healthy data centre landscape and a large portfolio of submarine cables, Hong Kong is set to remain a top choice for deployment by global enterprises.

Think tank house Structure Research estimates the Hong Kong data centre market to grow at a CAGR of 13% to 14%, reaching $1.7 billion by 2023. A key driver behind this growth is the ongoing letting of hosting floor to hyperscale companies, especially large public cloud operators. Hong Kong has one of the highest concentrations of deployments by these players.

Thomas Lee, AVP, Global Carrier Data, International Business of HGC, said: "We have borne witness to rapid mounting demand for data centre to data centre network connectivity services in Hong Kong. The HGC fibre optic grid available at AirTrunk's state-of-the-art facility is a solid and robust infrastructure. It has the ability to be tailored to each client's needs, and has a specially designed SLA for hyperscale companies, including large public cloud companies seeking to expand in the region. With state-of-the-art network infrastructure, far-reaching connectivity and software-based capability, HGC is well positioned to capture widespread market opportunities arising in the digital economy."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)