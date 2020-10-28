HGC signs MoU with CyberSecurity Malaysia cementing national telecoms cybersecurity

HONG KONG and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CyberSecurity Malaysia, the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM).

The MoU provides a framework under which HGC will facilitate its portfolio of critical cybersecurity skillsets to the telecommunications industry whilst fostering increased cybersecurity innovation by enabling CyberSecurity Malaysia to achieve its purpose of overcoming national cyber security challenges and deliver greater ICT benefits to internet users.

The MoU will at first benefit large to medium enterprises, the financial services industry (FSI), government and semi-government bodies. The cooperation's impact will be felt beyond Malaysia's borders by reaching HGC's customers overseas, in particularly across the Asia community, and within a wide range of industry verticals such as e-health, e-commerce, e-education initiatives.

HGC provides broad range of connectivity and cybersecurity services to keep safe

Given the increase in the number of internet users has a direct implication on the increase in potential threat on information systems, it is essential to take necessary precautionary measures.

According to CyberSecurity Malaysia, between January and September 2020, Malaysia has recorded 8,366 cybersecurity incidents, including fraud, intrusion, and malicious code -- an increase of nearly 10% over compared to 2019.

Under the collaboration, HGC with its international exposure is tasked with provisioning its cybersecurity expertise including consulting, managed security services, engineering, risk management, cloud security and advisory services. This will in turn enable CyberSecurity Malaysia to boost its range of cyber security innovation-led services, programmes, and initiatives to reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia's self-reliance in cyberspace.

The MoU will cover cybersecurity cooperation in key areas including telecom security, IoT security and threats intelligence. The exchange of information on telecommunication networks, ICT solutions and cybersecurity can further improve cyberattack readiness and prevention measures.

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's SVP of International Business, said: "Cybersecurity is a paramount asset, key to HGC's vision of a connected world. As a global telecommunications service provider, we are committed to promoting sustainable development of technological innovations, keeping cybersecurity at the centre of business solutions. More, cybersecurity is important in a smart city as the infrastructure can be vulnerable and needs to avoid any breaches. HGC is dedicated to support cybersecurity for ICT and network initiatives, ensuring a secure and reliable digital business environment."

Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, CyberSecurity Malaysia's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today, cyber security is a major concern for most industries and the vulnerabilities are rising at an alarming rate; hence IT professionals are in high demand to analyse and overcome these threats. Moreover, these attacks could have been dealt with if those businesses have better cyber resilience. Organizations today are beginning to complement their cybersecurity strategies with cyber resilience. CyberSecurity Malaysia, a national cyber security specialist and technical center under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, identifies collaboration as one way to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem in Malaysia. CyberSecurity Malaysia is pleased with the collaboration between global companies such as HGC to develop sustainable relationships between government and industry as well as raising the level of readiness and resilience of national cyber security and its contribution to national economic growth."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About CyberSecurity Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM). In essence, CyberSecurity Malaysia is committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programmes and initiatives to help reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia's self-reliance in cyberspace. Among specialized cyber security services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services; Cyber Security Proactive Services; Outreach and Capacity Building; Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development. For more information, please visit http://www.cybersecurity.my.

