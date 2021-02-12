HGS Placed in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO

HGS Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), a leading and innovative provider of solutions in business process management (BPM) and digital user experience solutions, today announced that HGS has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the February 2021 Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

HGS growth is driven by providing tech-enabled solutions such as the HGS Digital cognitive contact center, a next-generation, intelligent-automation-enabled, bot, and AI-driven contact center. A cognitive contact center takes into account the user experience (UX), the stage of the customer journey, and other data to enrich every single interaction. Other cutting-edge solutions from HGS include:

HGS PULSE™ a new contact center analytics platform that provides visibility into business performance and customer insights using real-time data. With access to predictive analytics and real-time information, contact center leaders can act proactively by predicting customer churn and loyalty, as well as better manage their workforce by tracking customer demand.

The HGS EPIC™ Social Care solution, which uses artificial intelligence to quickly and effectively engage customers on social media channels. The award-winning solution uses superior AI and speed when compared to other solutions, cutting in half the industry average response time while also using advanced AI technology to filter out spam posts.

HGS Work@Home™ solution protects employee safety by enabling them to conduct call center tasks securely from home. HGS Work@home delivers the flexibility to ramp up remotely during a time of crisis and also ensures security through data encryption and device lockdown. All customer care team members receive training, coaching, and support virtually.

HGS Automated Enterprise™ is a bot store made up of more than 600 front and back office bots that help streamline customer service contact center processes.

HGS Video Brand Ambassador is a video customer service solution designed to help bridge physical and digital customer relationships.

"Our growth is focused on delivering smart CX and better business processes by leveraging the 3As (Automation, Analytics and AI)," said Partha DeSarkar, CEO, HGS. "We're proud to be positioned as a Leader, which we believe is a testament of our Smarter CX vision and our ability to deliver a better BPO experience for our customers."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

View a complimentary copy here of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about HGS's business process management (BPM) and digital user experience strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital transformation, with deep domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers, traditional and digital customer care, and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 41,110 employees across 59 delivery centers in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2020, HGS had revenues of US$ 737 million.

Visit https://www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

