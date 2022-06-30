|
HGS Wins 7 Awards, Distinctions for Customer Experience Excellence and Employee Training
Accomplishments highlight commitment to delivering world-class, digital-led CX for customers powered by the best CX human resources in the industry
CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global leader in consumer engagement, digital customer experience (CX), and business process management, has carried significant momentum into 2022 with several award wins. The recent awards embody HGS's continuous dedication to innovation in technology and human resource performance in support of creating excellence in CX for its customers and its own employees' experience.
HGS was awarded across multiple publications and industry organizations, including:
- Leader Status, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO – Gartner
- HGS combines advanced digital CX technologies and platforms with the ideal mix of human resources to provide customized CX excellence for customers.
- Leader Status, Sustained Excellence, Global Outsourcing 100 – International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP)
- HGS recognized as an "All Star" and has achieved leader status for 12 straight years. This year, the company received seven separate distinctions.
- Training Top 100, APEX Awards
- For the fourth straight year, HGS was recognized among global elite trainers. As the pandemic continued in 2021, HGS's highly developed training program helped managers motivate, upskill and retain remote employees leading to outstanding customer benefits.
- Woman of the Year for Sales and Customer Service – The Stevie Awards
- Crystal Davis, Director of Global Account Management, HGS, received this prestigious award for excellence in customer service.
- Executive of the Year, Customer Service Excellence – Business Intelligence Group
- Crystal Davis, Director of Global Account Management, HGS, received this prestigious award for excellence in sales and customer service.
- Technology of the Year, Customer Service Excellence – Business Intelligence Group
- An HGS human-centric chatbot taps a knowledgebase and uses machine learning algorithms, such as natural language processing (NLP) and deep neural networks, to understand the context of the customer's issue. Then, back-end activities are automatically triggered to help solve it.
- Transformation of the Year, Customer Service Excellence – Business Intelligence Group
- Implemented for a large rental car company, HGS's innovative, on-demand group messaging solution won recognition for Transformation of the Year.
By leveraging its experience in handling billions of customer interactions each year, HGS is able to better serve its clients through CX innovation. HGS technology and solutions have been recognized continuously through prestigious distinctions and award wins.
"Each of these new achievements demonstrates our new mission and vision to be the go-to comprehensive digital and CX services partner and employer of choice," said Andrew Kokes, executive vice president and global head of marketing for HGS. "We're dedicated to being the world's leading expert in transforming CX for the most admired brands."
In December 2021, HGS unveiled a new brand identity for its evolution into a digital-led, people-driven organization that is transforming the CX industry. These awards illustrate how HGS has continued this new mission through creation and deployment of new technology, and a commitment to delivering CX excellence for customers in a time of changing consumer demands and rising expectations.
About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):
A global leader in digital-led customer experience transformation, HGS operates at the confluence of marketing, commerce, technology, date, and process management to deliver frictionless customer journeys for the world's most admired brands. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Post the Healthcare divestment, HGS has over 19,100 employees across 34 delivery centers in six countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,589 crores (US$ 753.9 million).
Visit https://hgs.cx/ to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.
