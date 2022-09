HGTV OPENS THE DOORS TO THE HGTV URBAN OASIS 2022 IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

The Winner Will Receive a Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $1.3 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today unveiled the newly built, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® 2022 in Nashville, TN. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million.

Nashville, TN, is the country music capital of the world and known for its lively downtown, from up-and-coming performers to a bustling nightlife of restaurants and bars, as well as shopping and cultural experiences, such as the Country Music Hall of Fame. A legendary city rooted in the music industry, Nashville offers visitors some of the best live entertainment in the country, with visitors coming to experience the entertainment on Broadway. Additionally, Nashville offers walkable neighborhoods for visitors and residents to explore with greenways and bike paths, as well as great boutiques and fitness studios.

The HGTV Urban Oasis home is situated just minutes from downtown. The home was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by local builder Mitchell Builders Group with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"Nashville is synonymous with country music, and for this year's HGTV Urban Oasis, we wanted to embody the history of musical legends as well as showcase the modern representation and diversity that the city is known for," said Flynn. "From the local artistry to the instruments seen throughout the design, this home is filled with the spirit of Nashville, offering a beautiful, livable space inside a bustling city."

"HGTV Urban Oasis provides the modern homeowner with a balanced lifestyle, offering the vibrancy of an exciting city like Nashville as well as the peacefulness we look to find at home," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content & Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This HGTV Home Giveaway allows for the opportunity to show millions of fans across the country what it means to have the best of both worlds, while shining a spotlight on another great American city."

The official entry period for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2022Special on Thursday, October 7,2022 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV as well as on discovery+ and HGTV GO beginning Friday, October 8, 2022.

The approximately 2,500-square-foot, three bedroom, two full and two half bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from downtown. With contemporary architecture, the home is cosmopolitan with nods to the city and country music throughout the design. Upon entry, visitors will be instantly impressed by the natural light that greets them. The front door leads to an eat-in dining room and a den area with design inspired by country music greats. Beyond the dining room is a state-of-the-art kitchen with an expansive island and banquette seating area for eating. Off the kitchen sits the living room with sleek, minimalist design, leading to the backyard deck ideal for entertaining. Upstairs sits the three bedrooms, including a balcony off of the main bedroom. The two-story finished garage is home to a jam studio and lounge space. Nashville-inspired art is found throughout the home, including female country music artist album covers, vintage instruments, wall murals and Broadway-inspired bistro lights.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 include ADT LLC, Ally Financial, AT&T, Cabinets to Go, Hunter Fan Company, James Hardie, Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Reckitt, Rheem Manufacturing and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 77 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com , that attracts an average of 9.6 million people each month; a social footprint of 28 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and TikTok . HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. For full Official Rules and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home/sweepstakes/ or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home-sweepstakes. Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC.

