|
13.09.2023 11:04:52
HHLA Stock Surges On Takeover Offer By Switzerland's MSC Group
(RTTNews) - Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG or HHLA (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) were surging around 49 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the logistic company informed about a takeover offer by Switzerland's Mediterranean Shipping Company SA or MSC Group.
In a statement, HHLA noted that MSC's unit Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE made the decision to submit a voluntary public takeover offer. Under the cash offer, HHLA class A shares will be acquired for 16.75 euros per A share.
HHLA said its Executive Board, together with its Supervisory Board, will examine and evaluate the announced offer in the best interests of the company and while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.
The offer is subject to further coordination with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, and will be subject in particular to the granting of the necessary competition law and other regulatory approvals as well as the approval of the Hamburg citizenship.
Port of Hamburg announced that MSC and the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg have entered into a binding agreement in connection with the takeover offer.
In Germany, HHLA shares were trading at 17.18 euros, up 48.87 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.