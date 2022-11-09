HHOGene GPods Sold Out 1000 Premium Sets Within 2 Hours

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOGene, a trendy fashion and technology brand under HHO Inc. that launched their first product GPods on Indiegogo and created a successful crowdfunding campaign this May, which achieved $50,000 within 1.5 hours. Now this flagship product created another "hit" of the market that the 1000 limited edition "HHOGene GPods Premium Set"(black) were sold out within 2 hours. In the set, it contains one GPods and four thematic shells named as Tiger stripes, The Skull, The Ripples, DARE TO SHINE.

GPods are HHOGene's first product and the world's first true wireless light earbuds. Mr. Chen Hang, the former Vice President of Alibaba, now the founder of HHOGene, commented on the GPods launch, "We are very glad to see that so many people love our product, as a digital oriented company, we dedicated to provide them the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, trendy taste and unique technology. GPods showcase its mastery of serving the young generation that best represent 'DARE TO SHINE', and inspires them to never compromise with mediocrity and explore their true selves. They are the most active participants in advanced technologies and GPods is the unique products that bring them to a colorful world."

About the features of HHOGene's GPods, they come with 10mm audio drivers and are Bluetooth 5.2 compatible, have ANC (active noise-cancelation) and can last for 2 hours alone with 10 mins fast charging, it can keep the beat alive for up to 5 hours on a single charge, or up to 20 hours with the charging case. However, the most impressive feature you'll notice is the beaming light. Their digital light control functions are the main highlight of this revolutionary product, which are very different from any other wireless earphones in the market that only offer a very basic sound experience. With GPods, you can explore 300,000 color combinations.

To take it even further, the brand went beyond basic earbuds functions to make shells for the GPods. The 2022 FIFA World Cup limited edition GPods shells have been launched, and more thematic shells are on the way. This is another unique point of HHOGene that allows people to customize their own special earbuds with GPods shells.

Seldom earbuds come with an app, but GPods come with the "HHOGene" app, with all tweaking done through the Bluetooth settings and app on your mobile device. For this reason alone, you should steer clear of the normal earbuds because you will miss out a lot of functions that specifically offered by GPods.

Such a special earbuds have been highly recommended by consumers since it was officially launched. 1,000 black limited edition "HHOGene GPods Premium Set" were sold out within 2 hours, in response to consumers' passion on GPods, HHOGene plan to continue rolling out more premium sets, now it is open to purchase.

The super premium version is sold at $169, very competitive price.

Official Website: https://www.hhogene.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hhogene-gpods-sold-out-1000-premium-sets-within-2-hours-301673080.html

SOURCE HHOGene