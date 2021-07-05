Hi-Life's Diversified Marketing Solutions for Triple Stimulus Vouchers Boost Revenues by 30 Percent

TAIPEI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To implement the Taiwan's triple stimulus voucher policy, Hi-Life convenience stores launched a marketing plan offering diverse benefits for triple stimulus vouchers, bucking the trend to boost business revenues by 30 percent. Simultaneously, Hi-life teamed up with Digital City to sell 3C appliances at Hi-Life stores, creating a new revenue stream of up to NT$600,000. The excellent results achieved by High Life's triple stimulus voucher marketing not only deepened Hi-Life's online-merge-offline (OMO) service capabilities, but further created differentiated ecosphere services, making it a pioneer for convenience store marketing in Taiwan.

"The epidemic outbreak caused Hi-Life's performance to decline by 20 percent, but the execution of the triple stimulus voucher marketing plan helped us to successfully increase revenues by 30 percent, thus achieving growth against the trend." Peng Chuan-zhang, director of the public affairs section of Hi-Life's integration department, and Liu Yu-Xuan, division manager in the financial services section of the digital business department, expressed that in order to offer differentiated convenience services, Hi-Life actively used the three methods of the Hi-Life VIP app, virtual payments, and OMO services to optimize its service capabilities. In response to the Taiwan's economy stimulus plan of "Triple Stimulus Vouchers", in addition to issuing physical vouchers and digital vouchers tied to mobile payment services, Hi-Life also launched a series of benefits for online-offline activities. For example, the accumulating of 30 Hi points for the advance purchasing of triple stimulus vouchers through a Life-ET self-service kiosk machine, raffle entry tickets, a store credit of NT$10, and a discount of 50 percent on coffee. "Through triple stimulus voucher marketing activities, Hi-Life not only successfully increased the frequency of customer store visits, but also deepened the experiences of new marketing services carried out through cross-industry alliances, such as teaming up with Digital City to launch a selection of 23 "Monthly Featured" products, creating new revenues of NT$600,000 for that month."

The triple stimulus voucher marketing plan drove Hi-Life to cooperate with cross-industry partners to roll out numerous widely acclaimed OMO services and was successful in introducing consumers to the innovative services offered by Hi-Life. For example, Hi-Life worked with food delivery platforms Food Panda and Uber Eats to offer product delivery services, in which customers could scan the product's barcode at a self-service checkout counter and use a digital payment service to conduct payment, thereby reducing waiting time; additionally, Customers could use the Hi-Life VIP app to quickly generate barcodes for picking up face masks at stores.

For the future, Hi-Life will harness the popularity of the triple stimulus voucher marketing activities to, in collaboration with cross-industry partners, offer exclusive Hi-Life VIP member innovative products and services, convenient and fast digital payment services, and a wide range of products on its "Hi Shopping" e-commerce platform. It will meet the diverse needs of consumers with a new cross-industry ecosphere, creating a triple win situation for consumers, partners, and Hi-Life.

