Hiab receives a significant order for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts in the US

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for MOFFETT M8 55 NX truck mounted forklifts worth over EUR 24.5 million in the US. The order was made by an existing customer, one of the country’s largest building materials and supply companies. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2022 Q1 order intake and will be delivered in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

"The customer has used MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts for many years. During this period the MOFFETT has proven fit for purpose and offered reliable performance, combined with premium quality and industry-leading safety features. We are very happy for the customer’s renewed confidence in Hiab that unlocks the full potential of load handling in their business,” says Terry Fidler, Director, Sales Business Support, Hiab USA.

Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, MOFFETT Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab added: "MOFFETT is the original and the global leading truck mounted forklift brand. We continue to innovate our portfolio to further improve performance, reliability and safety, and are incredibly proud that customers such as this household name recognise the benefits of the MOFFETT.”

The truck mounted forklift model ordered is the M8 55 NX with a moving mast and a lifting capacity of 5,500 lbs, some units will be delivered with 4-way steering for negotiating tight access areas with long loads. The MOFFETT M8 55 NX can transfer heavy loads quickly and safely, even across challenging terrain. While it is incredibly powerful, it is still compact enough to be carried on a wide variety of truck and trailer classes.

All MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts are compliant with Tier 4 emission standards in North America & Canada and European Stage V regulations. All MOFFETT M8 NXs are delivered with connectivity enabled and premium access to HiConnect™ for two years. HiConnect Premium provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation, and condition that can be used to optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime.





