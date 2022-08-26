HIAG achieves record results in the first half of business year 2022

|
Basel, 26 August 2022 HIAG successfully continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2022 business year. Rental income increased again by 5.8%, and the vacancy rate for the overall portfolio was significantly reduced to 6.9%. Substantial progress was made on project development, and the portfolio was optimised further. The company's strong performance led to a significant increase in revaluation gains, and to a very pleasing half-year result of CHF 56.1 million, which is its best result since the IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange.
HIAG's robust business model
Net profit significantly increased by 33.7% to CHF 56.1 million (H1 2021: CHF 41.9 million). Half-year profit before revaluation gains and deferred taxes amounted to CHF 14.8 million (H1 2021: CHF 12.8 million). This resulted in earnings per share (EPS) of CHF 10.25 (H1 2021: CHF 9.01). EBITDA rose by CHF 9.4 million to CHF 62.4 million (H1 2021: CHF 52.9 million). Return on equity as at 30 June 2022 increased by 0.9 percentage points from 11.1% to 12.0% compared to 31 December 2021.
Revaluation gains on investment properties increased substantially in the reporting period to CHF 42.3 million (H1 2021: CHF 32.2 million), mainly due to own management performance (e.g. reduction of vacancies, rent extensions and rent increases as well as project progress at development properties) and market-driven effects (e.g. reduction of market discount rates).
The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) rose to 8.5 years in the period under review (prior year period: 8.2 years). Applied to the 15 largest tenants, WAULT as at 1 July 2022 was as much as 10.8 years (1 January 2022: 10.2 years).
Significant progress on site development
Vacancy rate again significantly reduced
Portfolio optimisation transactions
Properties for sale (promotion)
Solid financing structure
Total assets as at 30 June 2022 rose by 2.1% to CHF 1.94 billion (31 December 2021: CHF 1.90 billion). The value of the investment property portfolio increased by 4.7% to CHF 1.87 billion due to investments and revaluation gains and taking into account strategic transactions (31 December 2021: CHF 1.78 billion).
The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio gross decreased to 42.4% (31 December 2021: 44.5%). The LTV ratio net increased slightly to 40.3% (31 December 2021: 39.6%), due to the reduced level of cash and cash equivalents following the dividend payment of CHF 27.2 million and investments of CHF 30.4 million.
The average interest rate for financial liabilities increased slightly to 0.79% during in the period under review. (31 December 2021: 0.78%) as a result of the higher interest rate for the bond refinanced in May 2022. During the refinancing transaction, the average remaining term of the financial liabilities was extended to 2.8 years (31 December 2021: 2.5 years).
Sustainability strategy maintained in a targeted manner
Strong performance supports positive outlook for business year 2022
