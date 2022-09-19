HIAG admitted to the SIX SPI ESG Index

Admission to the sustainability index SPI ESG of the SIX Swiss Exchange

Successful implementation of HIAG's sustainability strategy

Basel, 19 September 2022 The HIAG Immobilien Holding AG shares were included in the SPI ESG Index of the SIX Swiss Exchange, with effect from today.

The SPI ESG Index allows investments in Swiss stocks of companies that have a standardised and well-founded sustainability profile. The companies in the SPI ESG Index meet a defined number of ethical, social and measurable corporate governance criteria. The basis for the inclusion in the SPI ESG Index is to be part of the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) as well as the highest possible sustainability rating of the rating provider Inrate, designated by SIX Swiss Exchange.

"The inclusion in the SPI ESG Index acknowledges HIAG's substantial improvement in Inrate's ESG rating and the sustainability of our strategy," HIAG CEO Marco Feusi states. HIAG currently pursues various initiatives in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG). This includes participation in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment 2022 and the development of a clearly defined greenhouse gas (CO 2 ) reduction path, among others.

At the Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022, HIAG will also delve into the topic of sustainability when its management and experts explain HIAG's business model and present the core business areas "Site Development", "Portfolio/Asset Management" as well as "Transactions and Commercial Spaces Marketing". Click here for programme and registration.