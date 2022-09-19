Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 06:56:19

HIAG admitted to the SIX SPI ESG Index

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HIAG admitted to the SIX SPI ESG Index

19.09.2022 / 06:56 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

  • Admission to the sustainability index SPI ESG of the SIX Swiss Exchange
  • Successful implementation of HIAG's sustainability strategy

Basel, 19 September 2022 The HIAG Immobilien Holding AG shares were included in the SPI ESG Index of the SIX Swiss Exchange, with effect from today.

The SPI ESG Index allows investments in Swiss stocks of companies that have a standardised and well-founded sustainability profile. The companies in the SPI ESG Index meet a defined number of ethical, social and measurable corporate governance criteria. The basis for the inclusion in the SPI ESG Index is to be part of the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) as well as the highest possible sustainability rating of the rating provider Inrate, designated by SIX Swiss Exchange.

"The inclusion in the SPI ESG Index acknowledges HIAG's substantial improvement in Inrate's ESG rating and the sustainability of our strategy," HIAG CEO Marco Feusi states. HIAG currently pursues various initiatives in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG). This includes participation in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment 2022 and the development of a clearly defined greenhouse gas (CO2) reduction path, among others.

At the Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022, HIAG will also delve into the topic of sustainability when its management and experts explain HIAG's business model and present the core business areas "Site Development", "Portfolio/Asset Management" as well as "Transactions and Commercial Spaces Marketing". Click here for programme and registration.

 
Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444855

 
End of News EQS News Service

1444855  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HIAG Immobilien AG 86,40 -1,37% HIAG Immobilien AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Dem heimische gelingt ebenso wie dem deutsche Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel etwas schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen