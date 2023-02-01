01.02.2023 19:00:41

HIAG appoints Stefan Hilber as CFO

Basel, 1 February 2023 The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed financial specialist Stefan Hilber as CFO. Stefan Hilber will take up his new position on the Executive Board of HIAG on 1 March 2023.

Stefan Hilber (1981) has worked in listed companies in the real estate industry since 2010, most recently as CFO and member of the Executive Board of Mobimo. Prior to that, he held management positions at Warteck Invest between 2013 and 2020, serving as CFO and member of the Executive Board from 2015. Between 2010 and 2013, he was Senior Financial Advisor in the Investment Management of Peach Property Group. Stefan Hilber is a Swiss-certified public accountant and holds an economics and business administration degree (lic. oec. publ.) from the University of Zurich.

"With his track record in the real estate industry and in the capital market, Stefan Hilber is an ideal match for HIAG's Executive Board. We are looking forward to working with him," says Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG.

Until Stefan Hilber takes up his position, Dr Christian Wiesendanger, member of the Board of Directors and Head of HIAG's Finance Committee, will be responsible for the finance department on an interim basis.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		  
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
13 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


