HIAG appoints Stefan Hilber as CFO

Basel, 1 February 2023 The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed financial specialist Stefan Hilber as CFO. Stefan Hilber will take up his new position on the Executive Board of HIAG on 1 March 2023.

Stefan Hilber (1981) has worked in listed companies in the real estate industry since 2010, most recently as CFO and member of the Executive Board of Mobimo. Prior to that, he held management positions at Warteck Invest between 2013 and 2020, serving as CFO and member of the Executive Board from 2015. Between 2010 and 2013, he was Senior Financial Advisor in the Investment Management of Peach Property Group. Stefan Hilber is a Swiss-certified public accountant and holds an economics and business administration degree (lic. oec. publ.) from the University of Zurich.

"With his track record in the real estate industry and in the capital market, Stefan Hilber is an ideal match for HIAG's Executive Board. We are looking forward to working with him," says Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG.

Until Stefan Hilber takes up his position, Dr Christian Wiesendanger, member of the Board of Directors and Head of HIAG's Finance Committee, will be responsible for the finance department on an interim basis.