18.08.2022 07:00:13

HIAG Capital Market Day 2022

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
18.08.2022 / 07:00

Invitation

Invitation (PDF)

Basel, 18 August 2022

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

You are cordially invited to join us at the HIAG Capital Market Day 2022:

27 September 2022
8.30 am to 2.30 pm
HIAG site in Niederhasli
Mandachstrasse 52, Niederhasli

At the Capital Market Day, the management will give you a deeper look into HIAG's business model and talk about strategy implementation. Furthermore, our experts will present to you the core business divisions Site Development and Portfolio-/Asset Management exemplary for our site in Niederhasli. In addition, we will introduce you to our segments Transactions and Commercial Spaces Marketing as well as to our Sustainability efforts. The tour will also include a visit to one of our tenants, the successful vertical farming startup YASAI".

Programme    
When  What  Who
8.30 am  Welcome coffee  Everyone
9.00 am  Presentation of HIAG and strategy overview  CEO, CFO
9.30 am  Stops 1st part  In groups
11.00 am  Break  Everyone
11.30 am  Stops 2nd part  In groups
12.30 pm  Q&A and wrap-up  CEO, CFO, speakers
1.00 pm  Standing buffet and networking  Everyone
2.30 pm  End  Everyone

Please register by no later than 15 September 2022 via the following link: Register now

The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 27 September 2022.

We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2022 and enjoying some insightful conversations.

 
Kind regards;
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1422873

 
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

