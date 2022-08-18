Basel, 18 August 2022

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

You are cordially invited to join us at the HIAG Capital Market Day 2022:

27 September 2022

8.30 am to 2.30 pm

HIAG site in Niederhasli

Mandachstrasse 52, Niederhasli

At the Capital Market Day, the management will give you a deeper look into HIAG's business model and talk about strategy implementation. Furthermore, our experts will present to you the core business divisions Site Development and Portfolio-/Asset Management exemplary for our site in Niederhasli. In addition, we will introduce you to our segments Transactions and Commercial Spaces Marketing as well as to our Sustainability efforts. The tour will also include a visit to one of our tenants, the successful vertical farming startup YASAI".

Programme When What Who 8.30 am Welcome coffee Everyone 9.00 am Presentation of HIAG and strategy overview CEO, CFO 9.30 am Stops 1st part In groups 11.00 am Break Everyone 11.30 am Stops 2nd part In groups 12.30 pm Q&A and wrap-up CEO, CFO, speakers 1.00 pm Standing buffet and networking Everyone 2.30 pm End Everyone

Please register by no later than 15 September 2022 via the following link: Register now

The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 27 September 2022.

We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2022 and enjoying some insightful conversations.