HIAG Capital Market Day 2022

Basel, 5 September 2022

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

The HIAG Capital Market Day is taking place on 27 September 2022. Below is a reminder of the details. We hope you will join us at this insightful event. Click here to register. If you have any questions, you can reach us at investor.relations@hiag.com.

27 September 2022

8.30 am to 2.30 pm

HIAG site in Niederhasli

Mandachstrasse 52, Niederhasli

At the Capital Market Day, the management will give you a deeper look into HIAG's business model and talk about strategy implementation. Furthermore, our experts will present to you the core business divisions Site Development and Portfolio-/Asset Management exemplary for our site in Niederhasli. In addition, we will introduce you to our segments Transactions and Commercial Spaces Marketing as well as to our Sustainability efforts. The tour will also include a visit to one of our tenants, the successful vertical farming startup YASAI".

Programme When What Who 8.30 am Welcome coffee Everyone 9.00 am Presentation of HIAG and strategy overview CEO, CFO 9.30 am Stops 1st part In groups 11.00 am Break Everyone 11.30 am Stops 2nd part In groups 12.30 pm Q&A and wrap-up CEO, CFO, speakers 1.00 pm Standing buffet and networking Everyone 2.30 pm End Everyone

The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 27 September 2022.

We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2022 and enjoying some insightful conversations.