HIAG Capital Market Day 2023

Basel, 15 August 2023

Dear Associate,

You are cordially invited to join us at our Capital Market Day 2023:

26 September 2023
8.30 am to 2.30 pm
Kunzareal, Süssbachareal 1, 5210 Windisch

At this event you will gain a detailed insight into HIAG's current business development, business model and strategy. The Kunzareal in Windisch has been deliberately chosen as the venue for this event. The success of HIAG's business segments can be best explained and illustrated with this real-life example of a site that was developed by the company. Our specialists will take you on a guided tour of the Kunzareal, answer your questions and demonstrate to you during a visit to the construction site what sustainability means to HIAG.

Programme    
When  What  Who
8.30 am  Welcome coffee  Everyone
9.00 am  Overview of business development  CEO
9.30 am  Stops 1st part  In groups
11.00 am  Break  Everyone
11.30 am  Stops 2nd part  In groups
12.30 pm  Q&A  CEO, CFO, speakers
1.00 pm  Standing buffet and networking  Everyone
2.30 pm  End  Everyone

Please register by no later than 17 September 2023 via the following link: Register now

The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 26 September 2023.

We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2023 and enjoying some insightful conversations.

 
Kind regards;
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
stefan.hilber@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.93 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 742,000 m² with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


