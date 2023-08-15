|
15.08.2023 07:00:13
HIAG Capital Market Day 2023
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Invitation
Basel, 15 August 2023
Dear Associate,
You are cordially invited to join us at our Capital Market Day 2023:
26 September 2023
At this event you will gain a detailed insight into HIAG's current business development, business model and strategy. The Kunzareal in Windisch has been deliberately chosen as the venue for this event. The success of HIAG's business segments can be best explained and illustrated with this real-life example of a site that was developed by the company. Our specialists will take you on a guided tour of the Kunzareal, answer your questions and demonstrate to you during a visit to the construction site what sustainability means to HIAG.
Please register by no later than 17 September 2023 via the following link: Register now
The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 26 September 2023.
We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2023 and enjoying some insightful conversations.
About HIAG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1703437
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1703437 15.08.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HIAG Immobilien AG
|77,40
|0,00%
