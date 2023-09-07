|
07.09.2023 07:00:10
HIAG Capital Market Day 2023
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Reminder
Basel, 7 September 2023
Dear Associate,
The HIAG Capital Market Day is taking place on 26 September 2023. Below is a reminder of the details. We hope you will join us at this insightful event. Click here to register.
26 September 2023
At this event you will gain a detailed insight into HIAG's current business development, business model and strategy. The Kunzareal in Windisch has been deliberately chosen as the venue for this event. The success of HIAG's business segments can be best explained and illustrated with this real-life example of a site that was developed by the company. Our specialists will take you on a guided tour of the Kunzareal, answer your questions and demonstrate to you during a visit to the construction site what sustainability means to HIAG.
The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 26 September 2023.
We look forward to welcoming you at our Capital Market Day 2023 and enjoying some insightful conversations.
About HIAG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1720649
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1720649 07.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|HIAG Capital Market Day 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|HIAG Capital Market Day 2023 (EQS Group)
|
01.09.23
|SPI-Papier HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in HIAG Immobilien bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.23
|HIAG's business model is convincing in a market dominated by rising interest rates Sustainability-linked, committed syndicated credit facility placed (EQS Group)
|
28.08.23
|HIAG-Geschäftsmodell überzeugt in von steigenden Zinsen geprägtem Markt Nachhaltig ausgerichtete, kommittierte Syndikatskreditlinie platziert (EQS Group)
|
25.08.23
|SPI-Titel HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes HIAG Immobilien-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.08.23
|SPI-Titel HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in HIAG Immobilien gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.23
|HIAG Capital Market Day 2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HIAG Immobilien AG
|80,00
|0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen liefen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.