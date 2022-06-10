|
10.06.2022 07:01:00
HIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Save the Date
Basel, 10 June 2022 HIAG will hold its first Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022 at its site in Niederhasli.
On the occasion of the Capital Market Day, the management will present HIAG's business model and discuss strategy implementation. Specialists from HIAG will then present the central business areas of site development, portfolio/asset management and transactions, as well as the sustainability roadmap. You will also be given a guided tour of the site in Niederhasli, where you will learn about a project that is exemplary for HIAG. The Capital Market Day will conclude with a Q&A session and a buffet lunch with the opportunity for individual discussions.
Please reserve Tuesday, 27 September 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the HIAG Capital Market Day. You will receive a personal invitation with detailed programme in mid-August 2022. Your participation would be greatly appreciated.
About HIAG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1372541
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1372541 10.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|HIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|HIAG «Capital Market Day '22» am 27. September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|HIAG platziert erfolgreich festverzinsliche Anleihe über CHF 150 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|HIAG posts record earnings for business year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|HIAG mit Rekordergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HIAG Immobilien AG
|91,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.