26.07.2022 07:01:04

HIAG presents its half-year results 2022 on 26 August 2022

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
HIAG presents its half-year results 2022 on 26 August 2022

26.07.2022 / 07:01

Save-the-Date

Save-the-Date (PDF)

Basel, 26 July 2022

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

HIAG will publish its Half-Year Report 2022 on 26 August 2022. We will present the financial results and activities of the first half of 2022 and answer questions in a conference call with webcast starting at 9:00 am.

A personal invitation with information on how to access the conference call and live presentation will follow.

 
Kind regards,
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
marco.feusi@hiag.com
 		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
rico.mueller@hiag.com
 
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
www.hiag.com		  

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405577

 
End of News EQS News Service

1405577  26.07.2022 

