|
26.07.2022 07:01:04
HIAG presents its half-year results 2022 on 26 August 2022
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
Save-the-Date
Basel, 26 July 2022
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
HIAG will publish its Half-Year Report 2022 on 26 August 2022. We will present the financial results and activities of the first half of 2022 and answer questions in a conference call with webcast starting at 9:00 am.
A personal invitation with information on how to access the conference call and live presentation will follow.
About HIAG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1405577
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1405577 26.07.2022
