HIAG Immobilien Aktie

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WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779

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24.09.2026 19:00:03

HIAG provides a first-hand insight into its strategy and the added value it generates at its Capital Market Day

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
HIAG provides a first-hand insight into its strategy and the added value it generates at its Capital Market Day

24.09.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 24 September 2026 – As part of its Capital Market Day, HIAG today hosted a property tour of three selected sites. The participants gained an insight into projects at various stages of development, as well as into the key value drivers of HIAG’s business model.

The first stop was the Campus Reichhold site in Hausen/Lupfig (AG), where the focus was on the redevelopment of a former industrial site into a modern business park. Using the example of its future tenant, Oerlikon, HIAG demonstrated how long-term business establishment and targeted site development create sustainable value. At the Fahrwerk site in Winterthur (ZH), participants gained an insight into asset management and property management, which make a significant contribution to long-term, stable returns in a challenging commercial environment. The tour concluded with the Alto residential tower block in Zurich-Altstetten. At the event, CEO Marco Feusi and CFO Stefan Hilber provided an outlook on the company’s performance and explained the implementation of the sharpened strategy that was announced a year ago. They also highlighted the positive financial performance of the individual business segments, as well as the favourable developments for HIAG on the capital markets. During a tour of the building, the participants were also given an insight into the successfully completed project.

As previously announced at the presentation of the half-year results, HIAG expects a very encouraging set of full-year results for 2026, assuming the Swiss economy continues to perform steadily, and intends to continue its existing dividend policy.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
stefan.hilber@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.1 billion. HIAG’s business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2404224

 
End of News EQS News Service

2404224  24.09.2026 CET/CEST

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