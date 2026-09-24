HIAG provides a first-hand insight into its strategy and the added value it generates at its Capital Market Day

Basel, 24 September 2026 – As part of its Capital Market Day, HIAG today hosted a property tour of three selected sites. The participants gained an insight into projects at various stages of development, as well as into the key value drivers of HIAG’s business model.

The first stop was the Campus Reichhold site in Hausen/Lupfig (AG), where the focus was on the redevelopment of a former industrial site into a modern business park. Using the example of its future tenant, Oerlikon, HIAG demonstrated how long-term business establishment and targeted site development create sustainable value. At the Fahrwerk site in Winterthur (ZH), participants gained an insight into asset management and property management, which make a significant contribution to long-term, stable returns in a challenging commercial environment. The tour concluded with the Alto residential tower block in Zurich-Altstetten. At the event, CEO Marco Feusi and CFO Stefan Hilber provided an outlook on the company’s performance and explained the implementation of the sharpened strategy that was announced a year ago. They also highlighted the positive financial performance of the individual business segments, as well as the favourable developments for HIAG on the capital markets. During a tour of the building, the participants were also given an insight into the successfully completed project.

As previously announced at the presentation of the half-year results, HIAG expects a very encouraging set of full-year results for 2026, assuming the Swiss economy continues to perform steadily, and intends to continue its existing dividend policy.