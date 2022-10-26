|
26.10.2022 06:56:09
HIAG repays bond of CHF 125 million
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Media information
Basel, 26 October 2022 HIAG has repaid the CHF 125 million bond maturing on 26 October 2022 from existing credit lines and own resources.
As announced, HIAG agreed on additional credit facilities secured by mortgages with Swiss banking partners in mid-October 2022. The new framework credits of CHF 125 million are unused and freely available.
HIAG expects the average remaining term of the financial liabilities as at 31 December 2022 to be in the range of the term as at 30 June 2022.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1471983
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1471983 26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
