HIAG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779
|
17.08.2026 06:00:06
HIAG reports significant increase in net income for the first half of 2026
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Media information
Media information (PDF)
Basel, 17 August 2026 – HIAG achieved a strong result in the first half of 2026, continuing the very positive performance seen in the 2025 financial year. Net income for the period rose significantly (90.4%) compared with the same period last year, to CHF 85.0 million (H1 2025: CHF 44.6 million). Before changes in the value of assets, net income increased by 80.2% to CHF 36.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 20.5 million). The annualised return on equity rose to 13.3% (H1 2025: 7.7%), or 6.0% (H1 2025: 3.6%) before changes in value. The main drivers behind the increase in profit were the highly successful marketing campaigns for the condominiums at the “Chama” site in Cham (ZG), which contributed CHF 23.3 million to earnings (H1 2025: CHF 0 million), the positive changes in value within the investment property portfolio of CHF 53.4 million (H1 2025: CHF 26.6 million) and the gain on the disposal of yielding and development properties that no longer fit with the strategy, amounting to CHF 6.1 million (H1 2025: CHF 3.5 million).
Portfolio restructuring temporarily reducing property income
With the completion of future projects and targeted acquisitions, HIAG will significantly expand its rental income base in the coming years, thereby further strengthening the profitability of its yielding portfolio.
Successful project developments key drivers of changes in value
In March 2026, the 80-metre-high “Alto” residential tower block, with its commercial base, was completed in Zurich-Altstetten, on budget and on schedule. Shortly after completion, all 149 rental flats and the commercial premises were fully let. The annual rental income currently amounts to CHF 6.3 million.
The second phase of the Chama housing development in Cham (ZG) is also progressing very well. The 67 rental flats have already been fully let months before tenants move in. As at mid-2026, 96% of the 73 condominiums had been sold or reserved, and as at the reference date, only three of the units were still available. In the first half of 2026, the sale of the condominiums resulted in a profit of CHF 23.3 million (H1 2025: CHF 0 million).
Work on the renovation and redevelopment of the “Walzmühlehaus” listed industrial building in Frauenfeld (TG) has been underway since the end of 2025. By mid-2027, 30 rental flats and various commercial premises are due to be ready for occupation.
In Meyrin (GE), a lease agreement lasting over 30 years has been signed with NorthC Schweiz AG for the “Hive6” commercial building to be used as a data centre. Construction started in March 2026, and the handover is scheduled for the end of 2027.
At the “Campus Reichhold” site in Hausen/Lupfig (AG), construction work on the office building and the production and distribution centre for the tenant OC Oerlikon is progressing according to plan and within budget. The final planning permissions for 118 rental flats and condominiums at the “Schönau” site in Wetzikon (ZH) are expected in the coming months. In Niederhasli (ZH), the final planning permissions for the first construction phase of the “Im Farn/Bahnhof Niederhasli” site – comprising around 100 rental flats and 70 condominiums as well as 2,000 m² of service and commercial space – are expected by the end of 2026. A planning application has been submitted for a project comprising 29 condominiums on Kelchweg in Zurich-Altstetten, and construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2027.
The planned, outstanding investment volume of the projects under construction or about to start construction is around CHF 278 million. The expected annual rental income from these projects amounts to around CHF 16 million per year, while proceeds of around CHF 356 million are targeted from the sale of condominium units.
Demand for property investment remains high
Significant increase in EBIT and net income for the period
Ample financial flexibility to support further growth
On track for another top result
Conference call and live webcast
Please use the following numbers to join the conference call:
The presentation slides will be provided in English. The presentation itself will be delivered in German and simultaneously translated into English. You can join the webcast via the following link: Webcast
Recording
About HIAG
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2382222
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2382222 17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AG
|
06:00
|HIAG reports significant increase in net income for the first half of 2026 (EQS Group)
|
06:00
|HIAG steigert Reingewinn im ersten Halbjahr 2026 deutlich (EQS Group)
|
14.08.26
|SPI-Titel HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in HIAG Immobilien von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.26
|HIAG Capital Market Day, 24. September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|HIAG Capital Market Day on 24 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|SPI-Papier HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in HIAG Immobilien von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|SPI-Wert HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in HIAG Immobilien von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|SPI-Titel HIAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in HIAG Immobilien von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu HIAG Immobilien AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HIAG Immobilien AG
|127,40
|-0,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Käufer prägen zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.