HIAG sells Lorzenpark residential and commercial property in Cham

19-Apr-2023 / 06:31 CET/CEST

Basel, 19 April 2023 HIAG is selling the Lorzenpark residential and commercial property in Cham (ZG) to Swiss Prime Investment Foundation as of 1 May 2023 as part of its capital recycling strategy. The property comprises around 10,700 m2 of land and 15,000 m2 of floor space, divided into 9,400 m2 of office / commercial space and 5,600 m2 of residential space. The annualised rental income of the property, which was built in 2008, amounted to CHF 3.3 million as at 31 December 2022. The property's sales price is higher than its estimated fair value. HIAG intends to use the proceeds primarily to finance development projects.

