19.04.2023 06:31:03

HIAG sells Lorzenpark residential and commercial property in Cham

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
19-Apr-2023 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 19 April 2023  HIAG is selling the Lorzenpark residential and commercial property in Cham (ZG) to Swiss Prime Investment Foundation as of 1 May 2023 as part of its capital recycling strategy. The property comprises around 10,700 m2 of land and 15,000 m2 of floor space, divided into 9,400 m2 of office / commercial space and 5,600 m2 of residential space. The annualised rental income of the property, which was built in 2008, amounted to CHF 3.3 million as at 31 December 2022. The property's sales price is higher than its estimated fair value. HIAG intends to use the proceeds primarily to finance development projects.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
stefan.hilber@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023
26 September 2023 HIAG Capital Market Day
4 March 2024 Publication of Annual Report 2023
18 April 2024 Annual General Meeting


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.93 billion. Based on the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of approximately 742,000 m2 with currently 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German- and French-speaking Switzerland. Through its property management activities, HIAG generates stable property income and creates long-term value enhancement potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610939

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610939  19-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610939&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

