15.09.2022 06:55:56
HIAG strengthens Executive Board
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Media information
Basel, 15 September 2022 HIAG strengthens its Executive Board as of 1 January 2023. The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed Béatrice Gollong as Head "Portfolio / Transaction" and Michele Muccioli as Head "Development / Realisation" as well as members of the Executive Board effective 1 January 2023. Both already work for HIAG. The reinforcement of the Executive Board reflects HIAG's strategy to focus its profit generating business areas "Site Development", "Portfolio / Asset Management" and "Transactions".
As of 1 January 2023, HIAG's Executive Board will consist of five people: the current members Marco Feusi, CEO, Rico Müller, CFO, and Jvo Grundler, General Counsel, as well as the two new members Béatrice Gollong and Michele Muccioli.
Béatrice Gollong (*1975) joined HIAG on 1 May 2020 as manager of transactions and commercial space marketing. Prior to that, she worked for an independent real estate services company as Head of Investment and Consulting and Deputy CEO. She also held management positions at UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) and Wüest Partner. Béatrice Gollong is a graduate civil engineer and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors MRICS and holds an MBA in International Real Estate Management from the University of Applied Sciences Biberach (Germany).
Michele Muccioli (*1978) joined HIAG in 2012 as a site developer. His development projects include the Papieri site in Biberist and the Wydeneck site in Dornach, among others. Prior to that, he worked as a real estate consultant and service developer at Wüest Partner as well as an architect and project manager at a Zurich-based architecture company. Michele Muccioli holds a degree in architecture from the University of Applied Sciences Winterthur with focus on urban planning and a Master of Advanced Studies in Real Estate (CUREM) from the University of Zurich.
The Board of Directors wishes the new members of the Executive Board every success and joy in their new functions.
