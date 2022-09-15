Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
HIAG strengthens Executive Board

Basel, 15 September 2022 HIAG strengthens its Executive Board as of 1 January 2023. The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed Béatrice Gollong as Head "Portfolio / Transaction" and Michele Muccioli as Head "Development / Realisation" as well as members of the Executive Board effective 1 January 2023. Both already work for HIAG. The reinforcement of the Executive Board reflects HIAG's strategy to focus its profit generating business areas "Site Development", "Portfolio / Asset Management" and "Transactions".

As of 1 January 2023, HIAG's Executive Board will consist of five people: the current members Marco Feusi, CEO, Rico Müller, CFO, and Jvo Grundler, General Counsel, as well as the two new members Béatrice Gollong and Michele Muccioli.

Béatrice Gollong (*1975) joined HIAG on 1 May 2020 as manager of transactions and commercial space marketing. Prior to that, she worked for an independent real estate services company as Head of Investment and Consulting and Deputy CEO. She also held management positions at UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) and Wüest Partner. Béatrice Gollong is a graduate civil engineer and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors MRICS and holds an MBA in International Real Estate Management from the University of Applied Sciences Biberach (Germany).

Michele Muccioli (*1978) joined HIAG in 2012 as a site developer. His development projects include the Papieri site in Biberist and the Wydeneck site in Dornach, among others. Prior to that, he worked as a real estate consultant and service developer at Wüest Partner as well as an architect and project manager at a Zurich-based architecture company. Michele Muccioli holds a degree in architecture from the University of Applied Sciences Winterthur with focus on urban planning and a Master of Advanced Studies in Real Estate (CUREM) from the University of Zurich.

The Board of Directors wishes the new members of the Executive Board every success and joy in their new functions.

 
Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023  Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


