HIAG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779
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18.08.2026 19:00:04
HIAG strengthens sustainable financing with third green bond worth CHF 100 million
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HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Media information
Basel, 18 August 2026 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed its third green bond, with a principal amount of CHF 100 million, a maturity of 6 years and a coupon of 1.30%. The settlement date is 15 September 2026. The issue proceeds will be used to finance and refinance sustainable buildings and projects in accordance with HIAG’s Green Financing Framework.
By issuing this bond, HIAG is building on the strong half-year results published yesterday and consistently pursuing its sustainable financing strategy. The third green bond contributes to a balanced maturity profile and enables HIAG to lock in the currently attractive interest rates for the longer term.
Zürcher Kantonalbank, Raiffeisen Switzerland and Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG acted as joint lead managers. An application has been made to admit the green bond to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
About HIAG
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2384878
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384878 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu HIAG Immobilien AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HIAG Immobilien AG
|123,80
|-0,96%