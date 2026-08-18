HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

HIAG strengthens sustainable financing with third green bond worth CHF 100 million



18.08.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST



Media information



Media information (PDF) Basel, 18 August 2026 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed its third green bond, with a principal amount of CHF 100 million, a maturity of 6 years and a coupon of 1.30%. The settlement date is 15 September 2026. The issue proceeds will be used to finance and refinance sustainable buildings and projects in accordance with HIAG’s Green Financing Framework. By issuing this bond, HIAG is building on the strong half-year results published yesterday and consistently pursuing its sustainable financing strategy. The third green bond contributes to a balanced maturity profile and enables HIAG to lock in the currently attractive interest rates for the longer term. Zürcher Kantonalbank, Raiffeisen Switzerland and Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG acted as joint lead managers. An application has been made to admit the green bond to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Contact

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

marco.feusi@hiag.com Marco FeusiChief Executive OfficerT +41 61 606 55 00

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

stefan.hilber@hiag.com Stefan HilberChief Financial OfficerT +41 61 606 55 00

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com HIAG Immobilien Holding AGAeschenplatz 74052 BaselT +41 61 606 55 00 Company calendar 24 September 2026 Capital Market Day 8 March 2027 Publication of 2026 Annual Report & 2026 Sustainability Report 8 April 2027 Annual General Meeting About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.1 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value. Disclaimer

This media information contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media information. The forward-looking statements contained in this media information are based on the views and assumptions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG as of this date and HIAG Immobilien Holding AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media information

End of Media Release

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