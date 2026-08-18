HIAG Immobilien Aktie

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WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779

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18.08.2026 19:00:04

HIAG strengthens sustainable financing with third green bond worth CHF 100 million

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
HIAG strengthens sustainable financing with third green bond worth CHF 100 million

18.08.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 18 August 2026 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed its third green bond, with a principal amount of CHF 100 million, a maturity of 6 years and a coupon of 1.30%. The settlement date is 15 September 2026. The issue proceeds will be used to finance and refinance sustainable buildings and projects in accordance with HIAG’s Green Financing Framework.

By issuing this bond, HIAG is building on the strong half-year results published yesterday and consistently pursuing its sustainable financing strategy. The third green bond contributes to a balanced maturity profile and enables HIAG to lock in the currently attractive interest rates for the longer term. 

Zürcher Kantonalbank, Raiffeisen Switzerland and Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG acted as joint lead managers. An application has been made to admit the green bond to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
stefan.hilber@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
24 September 2026 Capital Market Day
8 March 2027 Publication of 2026 Annual Report & 2026 Sustainability Report
8 April 2027 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.1 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value.

Disclaimer
This media information contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media information. The forward-looking statements contained in this media information are based on the views and assumptions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG as of this date and HIAG Immobilien Holding AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media information


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2384878

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384878  18.08.2026 CET/CEST

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