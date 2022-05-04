HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.



04-May-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) AND TO UNITED STATES PERSONS, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EAA), THE UNITED KINGDOM (UK) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. Media information Media information (PDF) Basel, 4 May 2022 On 4 May 2022, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond on the Swiss capital market in the amount of CHF 150 million with a coupon of 1.77% and a term of 4 years and 5 months, maturing as of 30 October 2026. The bond seamlessly replaces the CHF 150 million bond maturing on 30 May 2022. HIAG is herewith extending the average duration of its financial liabilities. Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction. HIAG applies for admission of the bond to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Contacts Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

marco.feusi@hiag.com Rico Müller

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

rico.mueller@hiag.com HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

www.hiag.com Company calendar 26 August 2022 Publication of half-year results 2022 27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day 14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022 27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that has a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

Disclaimer

