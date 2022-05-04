|
04.05.2022 19:00:32
HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) AND TO UNITED STATES PERSONS, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EAA), THE UNITED KINGDOM (UK) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.
Media information
Basel, 4 May 2022 On 4 May 2022, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond on the Swiss capital market in the amount of CHF 150 million with a coupon of 1.77% and a term of 4 years and 5 months, maturing as of 30 October 2026. The bond seamlessly replaces the CHF 150 million bond maturing on 30 May 2022. HIAG is herewith extending the average duration of its financial liabilities.
Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction. HIAG applies for admission of the bond to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
This media information serves informational purposes and does not constitute a recommendation or an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1343931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1343931 04-May-2022 CET/CEST
