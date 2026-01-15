HIAG Immobilien Aktie

HIAG Immobilien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779

15.01.2026 19:00:13

HIAG successfully places second green bond with volume of CHF 100 million

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate
HIAG successfully places second green bond with volume of CHF 100 million

15.01.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 15 January 2026 – Today, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed its second green bond with a volume of CHF 100 million, a term of 7.0 years and a coupon of 1.34%. Payment will be made on 18 February 2026. The issue proceeds will be used to finance and refinance sustainable buildings and projects in accordance with HIAG's Green Financing Framework.

With the issue, HIAG was able to benefit from a favourable market environment and extend the average term of financing. The two green bonds and the sustainable syndicated credit line of CHF 500 million launched in summer 2023 are in line with HIAG's sustainability strategy, and underscore the company's awareness of its responsibility towards society and the environment.

Raiffeisen Switzerland and Basler Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers. An application has been made to trade the green bond on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report
23 April 2026 General Meeting
17 August 2026 Publication of 2026 Half-Year Report 

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.0 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value.

Disclaimer
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the current views and assumptions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. HIAG Immobilien Holding AG assumes no obligation to update or supplement this media release.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260964

 
End of News EQS News Service

2260964  15.01.2026 CET/CEST

