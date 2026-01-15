HIAG Immobilien Aktie
HIAG successfully places second green bond with volume of CHF 100 million
Basel, 15 January 2026 – Today, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed its second green bond with a volume of CHF 100 million, a term of 7.0 years and a coupon of 1.34%. Payment will be made on 18 February 2026. The issue proceeds will be used to finance and refinance sustainable buildings and projects in accordance with HIAG's Green Financing Framework.
With the issue, HIAG was able to benefit from a favourable market environment and extend the average term of financing. The two green bonds and the sustainable syndicated credit line of CHF 500 million launched in summer 2023 are in line with HIAG's sustainability strategy, and underscore the company's awareness of its responsibility towards society and the environment.
Raiffeisen Switzerland and Basler Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers. An application has been made to trade the green bond on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
