Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 13:18:51

Hibbett Q2 Net Income Declines; Increases Full Year Comps. Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) reported second quarter net income of $24.7 million, or $1.86 per share, compared to $46.7 million, or $2.86 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales decreased 6.3% to $392.8 million compared with $419.3 million, prior year. Comparable sales decreased 9.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $394.78 million in revenue.

Mike Longo, CEO, said: "We are increasing our second half comparable sales guidance to the positive low-double digits from the positive high-single digits and the full year comparable sales guidance to between flat and positive low-single digits from the negative low-single digits. We currently expect year-over-year sales growth in the third and fourth quarters, which will result in a return to better leverage of fixed costs."

For the full year, the company expects earnings per share to remain in the range of $9.75 - $10.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hibbett Sports IncShsmehr Nachrichten