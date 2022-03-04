|
04.03.2022 13:46:18
Hibbett Q4 Profit Misses Estimates; Comps. Down 1.0%
(RTTNews) - Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) reported net income of $17.7 million, or $1.25 per share for the 13-weeks ended January 29, 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $24.1 million, or $1.40 per share for the 13-weeks ended January 30, 2021. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales for the 13-weeks ended January 29, 2022, increased 1.7% to $383.3 million. Compared to the 13-weeks ended January 30, 2021, comparable sales decreased 1.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $383.72 million in revenue.
For fiscal 2023, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $9.75 - $10.50. Total net sales are expected to be relatively flat in dollars. Comparable sales are expected to be in the negative low-single digits for the full year. The company noted that its non-GAAP results are not expected to materially differ from GAAP results.
Shares of Hibbett were down 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hibbett Sports IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.03.22
|Ausblick: Hibbett Sports zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.12.21
|Hibbett Sports, inc (HIBB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.12.21
|Ausblick: Hibbett Sports stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hibbett Sports stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.08.21
|Hibbett Sports, inc (HIBB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.08.21
|Ausblick: Hibbett Sports stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hibbett Sports IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hibbett Sports IncShs
|43,20
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.