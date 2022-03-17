|
17.03.2022 08:00:04
Hibernia sells the Forum for 30.8m
|
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Hibernia sells the Forum for 30.8m
"Following the disposal of Dockland Central late last year, the sale of the Forum will enable us to recycle further capital into the delivery of Harcourt Square and Clanwilliam, consistent with our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence, as well as giving us capacity for future acquisition opportunities."
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Edwina Governey, Chief Investment Officer
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer
Murray Consultants
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie
About Hibernia REIT plc
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
|ISIN:
|IE00BGHQ1986
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|HBRN
|LEI Code:
|635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|149625
|EQS News ID:
|1304857
