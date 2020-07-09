Hickory Tavern and Sierra Nevada Launch Food and Beverage Promotion with Trip Giveaway this July

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hickory Tavern, Charlotte's original social gathering spot, has launched a restaurant-wide promotion centered around Sierra Nevada summer brews, offering guests the chance to win a VIP experience to Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's brewery near Asheville, North Carolina. This monthly feature and giveaway opportunity begins today and will run through Friday, July 31.

For the month of July, guests at Hickory Tavern will have a chance to win a trip-for-two to Asheville, consisting of a private tour and dinner at Sierra Nevada brewery along with a gift from their retail store. In addition to the experience, the winner will a $250 travel voucher and a $50 gift card to Hickory Tavern's Asheville location. Guests can enter by joining our e-Club where they will receive an entry or by visiting us in-store for more details.

"Hickory Tavern has an incredible fan base, and we are excited to bring a fun opportunity to reward our loyal guests. Always mindful of the current state of the industry, we wanted to create some excitement and a sense of normalcy, while following the CDC and state guidelines," states Tammy Lucich, director of marketing and beverage for Hickory Tavern.

The limited time offer, and opportunity consists of three Sierra Nevada beers: Hazy Little Thing, Wild Little Thing and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. These beers are paired with Hickory Tavern's flavorful Pow Pow Shrimp appetizer, featuring crispy shrimp and broccoli tossed in a creamy and spicy house-made sauce.

