Hicks Thomas Lawyers Named to 2020 Texas Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that three of its attorneys have been selected to the 2020 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing of the top young lawyers in the state.

Senior Associate Abbie Sprague, Kasi Chadwick and Joshua Bauer are among the top 2.5 percent of Texas Lawyers in the state identified through a rigorous Super Lawyers selection process. To be eligible for inclusion, attorneys must be either 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Ms. Sprague, who is honored for her general litigation work for the fifth consecutive year, has also been named among the Up-and-Coming 50, which recognizes the state's top women attorneys. She focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial and business disputes, including construction, real estate, employment and bankruptcy matters. She is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

Ms. Chadwick earned recognition for her work in employment litigation. She focuses her practice on representing employers in pre-litigation investigations before governmental bodies and a variety of litigation, post-judgment and appellate matters. This is her second consecutive year on the Texas Rising Stars list. She is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

Mr. Bauer, who is being honored for the first time, is recognized for his work business litigation. His practice includes advising companies in a variety of industries, including real estate, insurance, healthcare and financial institutions. He earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

"Congratulations to our firm's Rising Stars. We are pleased and proud of the recognition bestowed on these talented members of our team," said John B. Thomas, co-founder of Hicks Thomas LLP. "We see how hard these lawyers work and our clients see the results. It is nice to see them honored in this way."

The Rising Stars list is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will appear in the April 2020 issue of Super Lawyers magazine and at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicks-thomas-lawyers-named-to-2020-texas-rising-stars-301022705.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP