|
22.10.2023 13:19:00
Hidden Gems: 3 Stealthy AI Stocks Quietly Conquering the 2023 Market
Many companies in big tech are becoming synonymous with artificial intelligence (AI). Earlier this year Microsoft doubled down on its investment in OpenAI, the operation behind ChatGPT. Unsurprisingly, both Alphabet and Amazon swiftly followed by each investing large sums into a competitor called Anthropic.Although these technology behemoths are paving the way for widespread adoption of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), there are plenty of other lesser-known opportunities in the market. In fact, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been recently buying shares in three names that I think are massively underrated in the AI atmosphere. Let's take a look at each stock and assess if the opportunities look appealing.Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) acts as a communications application programming interface (API) used by over 300,000 customers. If you have ever ordered a ride on Uber or food through DoorDash, then chances are you've used Twilio's technology via the texting and phone call capabilities each app provides.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!