27.06.2019 14:37:00
Hidrent Announces Reg. CF Private Placement Offering
DALLAS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidrent is pleased to announce the launch of a private placement offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through MicroVentures.
More information on this offering can be found at: https://mv1.vc/hdpr
Hidrent (the "Company")'s mission is to help firefighters supplement their incomes during their 20 off-duty days each month by connecting them with people looking for a safe, trustworthy and reliable handyman.
Hidrent's mobile application is designed to provide a seamless way for consumers to submit job requests by simply selecting from a list of services, setting a price quote and sending out the request locally. Firefighters using the app are notified, and the one who accepts first gets the job opportunity and is then paid once the job is complete.
Since 2018, nearly 28,000 consumers have downloaded the Hidrent app, while nearly 3,300 firefighters have downloaded the Hidrent Pro app (the version they use to accept job offers). There have also been over 1,000 jobs completed so far by firefighters.
Hidrent is currently available in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater area. The Company plans to use part of their proceeds to expand into other markets including Boise, Raleigh, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville in the near future. Hidrent also plans to bring their "tech support" in-house by hiring a developer. Their goal is to build a transaction-based Website for consumers to submit jobs across multiple platforms and streamline communication.
