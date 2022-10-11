Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

SALUNGANO Group, formerly known as Wescoal Holdings, successfully bid to put its 50% owned Arnot OpCo into business rescue, said online publication News24.It cited Salungano as saying that business operations of the mine would continue as usual, including the supply of coal into the Arnot power station.“Shareholders are reminded that Arnot OpCo has been in financial distress for a prolonged period, and the option of business rescue is considered the most appropriate under the circumstances,” Salungano said in a statement.“Salungano Group is of the firm belief that a business rescue plan could facilitate a successful turnaround of the business.”The Arnot mine was previously owned by Exxaro Resources and was shuttered in 2015 after a long-term supply agreement with Eskom expired and wasn’t renewed, said News24.Efforts by former Exxaro employees of the mine saw a deal in which these employees became joint shareholders with Wescoal in Arnot OpCo and production activities at the mine recommenced in February this year.Arnot InvestCo – which is owned by the former employees and is the other 50% shareholder in the business – however opposed the application and accused Wescoal of wanting to control Arnot OpCo and unilaterally refusing to comply with its funding obligations to the business.Respondents to the business rescue have been ordered to pay the costs of opposition to the application jointly and severally.The Salungano Group’s investment in Arnot was fully impaired in the annual financial statements for the year ended in March 2022 due to the uncertainties around funding of the operation, said News24.The post High Court orders Arnot OpCo be put into business rescue appeared first on Miningmx.