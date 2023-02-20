|
20.02.2023 15:30:00
High Egg Prices Ruffling Feathers and Driving Unprecedented Demand for Backyard Chickens: Manna Pro® City Yolks™ Shares What You Need To Know Before Hatching This Idea
New survey reveals nearly half of backyard chicken owners wish they had more education prior to beginning the hobby
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country faces economic uncertainty and record high egg prices, Americans are flocking to backyard chickens to secure their own supply of this food staple. Manna Pro® City Yolks™ surveyed its online community of backyard chicken owners and enthusiasts and found that more than half (52%) of respondents who aren't currently chicken owners are considering backyard chickens. Among the factors impacting this decision, 85% noted it is to have a source of eggs, with 58% stating it is directly due to the high price of eggs.1
"As mindsets have shifted over the last decade – and as seen during the pandemic and now with the rapid inflation of eggs – more families are trying to figure out how to create sustainability in their own backyards," said Amanda Terbrock, poultry expert at Manna Pro and founder of the backyard chicken community City Yolks. "People are becoming increasingly concerned about where their food comes from, and they have the desire to be more self-sufficient and reduce their environmental impact – especially those living in urban and suburban areas."
Roughly 10.6 million U.S. households already own backyard chickens, a 6% increase in just two years.2 The recent spike in demand for backyard chickens due largely to high grocery prices has hatcheries nationwide receiving significant call volume inquiring about chicks, selling them at rates even faster than during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manna Pro, a category leader in poultry products, started noticing considerable upticks in traffic and sales for chicken products beginning mid-January 2023, with sales of its egg incubator up 569% from this same time last year.
However, rushing into this hobby without the proper research and planning is like a chicken with its head cut off. In the same City Yolks survey, almost half (42%) of current backyard chicken owners said they wish they had been more educated before getting started.3
For those considering transforming their backyards into urban barnyards, City Yolks shares the top five things everyone should know before getting started with backyard chickens:
Great Eggs-pectations
"The joy of raising chickens, be it for food security, environmental impact, or just fun and companionship, is well worth it once you get into it," said Terbrock. "The City Yolks community was created to champion people on their backyard chicken journey and to be the first place they go for advice, encouragement, or a laugh. We're dedicated to being the No. 1 resource for urban and suburban chicken owners and we provide how-to guides via our YolkTube™ YouTube Channel for raising backyard chickens."
For those making the leap into the backyard chicken journey, City Yolks also shares the top five tips to keep chicks happy and healthy for the best eggs:
Age of Egg-lightenment
To see what all the squawk is about with City Yolks, follow @CityYolks on Instagram and Facebook. Those interested in backyard chickens or current chicken owners can view video guides and subscribe to the YolkTube by City Yolks channel on YouTube.
About Manna Pro
At Manna Pro®, we believe in Nurturing Life.™ Since 1985 with roots dating back to 1842, the Manna Pro brand has been committed to providing high-quality, nutritionally wholesome feeds, supplements and treats to animals at every stage of their lives. As a company comprised of animal lovers, we understand the desire to provide your pets with the very best. Our passion is happy, healthy pets, and we're your trusted partner to provide just that. Manna Pro is part of the portfolio of unique brands owned by Compana Pet Brands. For more information, visit mannapro.com.
City Yolks™ was created in 2019 by the Manna Pro team as an interactive social community where backyard chicken owners and enthusiasts can connect and share tips on living sustainably with chicks. YolkTube™ by City Yolks is the video series on YouTube aimed at teaching both first-time and established chicken owners basic and advanced care for poultry in their own backyards.
About Compana Pet Brands
Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information, visit companapetbrands.com or follow Compana on LinkedIn.
1 Egg Inflation survey conducted by Manna Pro to online community of chicken enthusiasts, Feb. 4-5, 2023
2 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey
3 Egg Inflation survey conducted by Manna Pro to online community of chicken enthusiasts, Feb. 4-5, 2023
SOURCE Manna Pro®
