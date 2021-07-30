High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end bicycle market in the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 4.96 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the high-end bicycle market will progress at a CAGR of almost 6%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The high-end bicycle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hybrid Bikes



Mountain Bikes



Road Bikes



Track Bikes



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the high-end bicycle market in the Leisure Products industry include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

High-End Bicycle Market size

High-End Bicycle Market trends

High-End Bicycle Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-end bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Smart features in high-end bikes

Increasing concerns regarding health and fitness

Reducing costs of lithium-ion batteries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

Beistegui Hermanos SA

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Klever Mobility GmbH

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

