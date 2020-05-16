High-End Comfort Women's Footwear Industry Leader CORDANI and Powerhouse Marketers, TLK FUSION, Partner to Capitalize on the Dramatic Shift to an Online Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-end comfort women's footwear leader Cordani has joined forces with globally renowned TLK Fusion to capitalize on the ever-changing landscape of the retail marketplace using traditional and non-traditional marketing methods. Consumer behavior is changing drastically as customers are now making a shift toward essential purchases and online shopping. The current state of the country has had a devastating effect on the retail world and has made it difficult for brands to navigate the challenging brick and mortar market amidst the various market restrictions and building consumer demand. Owners Michael and Allyson as long-time and seasoned veterans in the industry knew they would have to adapt their strategy in order to continue to reach their loyal consumer base and stand out from their competitors. After speaking with marketing industry leader, Ken Collis, Founder of TLK Fusion, both parties immediately knew the direction that was needed.

"We didn't think twice about partnering with TLK Fusion" stated Ciccia. "Now more than ever, customers are looking for that extra boost you get from a new pair of shoes. But we need to find innovative ways of reaching her, with the freshest collection of new styles. Things are changing so fast and we want to be part of the new retail landscape – TLK Fusion will help us do that."

The Cordani brand has become known as an industry leader in the high-end comfort market of women's footwear. Cordani's mission is to provide women with high quality, luxury footwear that offers extreme comfort without sacrificing style. They strive to empower women with comfortable footwear that allows them to stay on their feet all day long to work and play hard. They also pledge to support local artisans around the world who pour their heart in the trade while respecting the environment and honoring age-old shoe-making traditions.

"When the market goes left, we pivot right," states Ken Collis. "The secret to succeeding in business is to follow your gut and not the rest of the pack." Overcoming challenges of the pandemic is right within the wheelhouse of marketing and not new to TLK Fusion, who has been immersed in the digital landscape for several years now. "The goal is to utilize not only the traditional marketing methods that are available but to also think outside the box when consumer behavior is changing, restrictions are enforced, and the direction is clouded by rumor and obstacles." Ken further explained.

TLK Fusion is a leading Los Angeles based pop culture marketing firm. As an established leader in the marketing sector and a decade of innovative business practices that specialize in raising brand awareness, TLK Fusion is sought after for their disruptive marketing methods. With an aggressive 360 degree approach that includes digital marketing, strategic public relations, powerful celebrity alignments, and a history of multi-million dollar introductions into retail, TLK Fusion has harnessed the power of structured marketing to drive growth with businesses of all levels. Founded in 2009 and led by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis, TLK Fusion has continued to evolve in the ever-changing marketing sector to remain ahead and relevant in the industry.

ABOUT CORDANI

Cordani (https://www.cordani.com/) was started in 1998 by Boston-based husband and wife team Michael and Allyson Ciccia. Allyson, who had trouble finding comfortable shoes that were also fashionable decided to take matters in her own hands. So, the couple left their jobs in corporate America and went to Italy, the home country of Michael's family. They cobbled together a collection of shoes that was met with immediate success in the US. Buyers recognized the high quality and extreme comfort features of the shoes, combined with their savvy but sober styling. Over 22 years later, the brand name has become synonymous with luxury and comfort. Available at the highest-end shoe and clothing boutiques across the country as well as in department stores and online, the brand has a cultish following. The company has earned a stellar reputation in the footwear industry for supplying a top-notch line that consistently performs in sell-through and repeat purchases.

To learn more about Cordani, visit https://www.cordani.com/

ABOUT TLK FUSION, INC.

TLK Fusion (https://tlkfusion.com/) is an innovative, fast-paced, pop culture, Hollywood marketing firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Established in 2009 by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis, TLK Fusion boasts not only an A-List roster of celebrity talent but also has an aggressive footprint in the Digital Marketing and Distribution into Retail markets. TLK Fusion's unique out-of-the-box thinking and 360-degree service mix has proven successful throughout the past decade. As the recipient of many accolades and awards that include multiple Best in Biz Awards, The Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award, the notorious Golden Bridge Award, a coveted Stevie Award, and recently multiple Clutch Awards. TLK Fusion now has proudly accepted the 2019 Entrepreneur 360 Award for the second year in a row.

To learn more about TLK Fusion, Inc, visit https://tlkfusion.com/

Press Inquiries Contact:

Melissa Felix, TLK Fusion Inc, melissa@tlkfusion.com, (818) 208-4582

SOURCE TLK Fusion