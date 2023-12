High-end house sales are up in London, with 175 fetching £10m

Figure is highest since 2014, when stamp duty changes came in, and one property sold for £42.9mAlmost 200 homes in London have been sold for £10m in the past year as the super-rich’s pandemic-inspired desire for a place in the country wanes compared to their wish for swish bolt-holes in the capital.A total of 175 homes were sold for £10m-plus in the 12 months to November 2023, the highest number for eight-years, according to research by the estate agent Knight Frank. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel